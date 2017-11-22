Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on the A77, near School Road, Minishant

A lorry driver is in hospital after his vehicle overturned on the A77.

The accident happened just south of School Road in Minishant in South Ayrshire, about 07:20 on Tuesday morning.

The 57 year-old driver was taken to Ayr Hospital where staff described his condition as stable.

The A77 was closed for about five hours following the incident. Police urged anyone with information about the crash to come forward.

Sgt Cat Gibbons, from the Divisional Road Policing Unit based at Irvine, said: "We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, or noticed a white Renault articulated lorry driving on the A77 prior to the incident, to please get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Divisional Road Policing Unit based at Irvine.