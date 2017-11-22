Gary Weir murder accused walks free

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Garry Weir was found with stab wounds and died in hospital

One of the men accused of murdering Gary Weir has walked free from court after the charges against him were dropped.

Prosecutor Bill McVicar withdrew the charge of murder and three counts of attempted murder against Liam Stead.

He was accused of murdering Mr Weir, 24, near Shettleston Juniors ground in the early hours of 7 August last year.

Three other men were injured in the same incident, which happened as a 21st birthday party was taking place nearby.

They were treated in hospital but later released.

Mr Stead, 21, of Glasgow, denied all the charges against him.

After confirming the charges had been dropped prosecutor Bill McVicar also told the High Court in Glasgow he intended to call Mr Stead as a witness.

Trial judge Lord Mulholland told him: "The Crown has withdrawn the libel against you.

"I formally acquit you of the charges and you can leave the dock."

Michael Gentles, Adam Williams, John Graham, all 21, and John Kelly, 22, are still on trial accused of murdering Mr Weir on Shettleston Road by stabbing him with a knife.

All four, from Glasgow, are also charged with attempting to murder David Shannon, James Phinn and Gary Phinn by stabbing them.

They deny all the charges.

The trial continues.