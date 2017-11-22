Glasgow & West Scotland

Intruder fell asleep eating Doritos

corn chips Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Police said the man had apparently paused for a "pit stop"

A man has been discovered asleep and covered in Doritos after allegedly breaking into a house in North Lanarkshire.

Police said the man had also eaten half a pie before deciding "on a pit stop".

The alleged break-in happened at a house in Corsewall Street, Coatbridge, at about 23:45 on Monday.

Monklands Police tweeted about the incident, saying the man was no different to anyone who felt tired starting a late shift at work.

"He woke up in cuffs," the tweet added.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said a 46-year-old man would be the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal in connection with the incident.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites