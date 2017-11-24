Third man cleared over Gary Weir murder

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Gary Weir was found with stab wounds and died in hospital

A third man has been cleared of murder over the death of 24-year-old Gary Weir last year.

Charges of murder and attempted murder were withdrawn against John Kelly, 24, over Mr Weir's death in the early hours of 7 August 2016.

The 24-year-old died following an incident near Shettleston Juniors ground in Glasgow.

Two men - Michael Gentles and John Graham - both 21 and from Glasgow, remain on trial accused of murder.

The jury has heard testimony that a fight broke out between revellers from a 21st birthday party at Shettleston Juniors Social Club and another group from the nearby Marquis Bar.

'Saw him fighting'

Mr Weir was stabbed in the heart and died of his injuries. Three of his friends; David Shannon, Gary Phinn and James Phinn were also stabbed but survived.

In evidence, John Kelly told prosecutor Bill McVicar that he saw Michael Gentles at the scene.

Mr Kelly told the High Court in Glasgow: "He was in the fight. I saw him fighting.

"He was fighting with one person and then I saw him with another person. I think he was just going from person to person. I saw him with a knife. I saw him with it in his hand.

"When he was fighting with people I think he was using it against them."

Image caption The case is being heard at the High Court in Glasgow

The prosecutor asked Mr Kelly: "What did you see Michael Gentles doing?"

Mr Kelly replied: "Grabbing people and punching into them with his right hand. The knife was in his right hand. I was shocked I just couldn't believe it."

The witness said that he had not seen anyone else with a knife.

'I'm innocent'

He said that following the fight, he walked with Mr Gentles who phoned his mother while the pair stood near St Timothy's primary school.

Mr Kelly was asked what the accused said during the call.

He replied: "He said 'mum you'll need to come and get us. I've just stabbed a few people. I think I've hurt them. I think I've hurt them really bad'."

Mr Gentles' QC, Ian Duguid, accused Mr Kelly of being the person responsible for the stabbing. However, the witness replied: "No, it wasn't me, I'm innocent."

He was then asked what happened to the shirt he was wearing on the night Mr Weir died. He replied: "I don't know where it is."

The trial before judge Lord Mulholland continues.