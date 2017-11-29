Image copyright Google Image caption James Leslie told the court he was 'absolutely disgusted' at his behaviour

A relentless stalker sent an undertaker to collect the "body" of a woman he was stalking after their relationship broke down.

James Leslie, 43, bombarded Debra Reid with calls, cards and flowers despite requests to leave her alone.

He posed as her teenage son to send a private ambulance to her door, causing her to call in police.

Leslie admitted his guilt and his "disgusting behaviour" but denied sending the funeral director.

James Leslie ignored Debra Reid's pleas to stop contacting her after a short relationship and friendship didn't work out.

At Glasgow Sheriff Court Leslie, from Strathblane, was unanimously convicted of stalking his victim between April 1 and May 12 last year.

'A gut feeling'

Leslie - who has a previous conviction for stalking - contacted Ms Reid, from Bishopbriggs, on Facebook in February 2016.

The pair knew each other from school and met for coffees and walks and had a brief relationship.

She said a "gut feeling" told her she shouldn't continue with that and asked him to just be friends.

Leslie called her a "tease" and told her "we should just get sex out the way and go back to being friends".

Ms Reid asked Leslie to stop hounding her if she didn't answer her phone.

Fiscal depute Mark Allan asked: "How would you describe the nature of that communication in general terms?"

She replied: "Relentless would be the word I would use."

He would send messages if she didn't pick up his calls saying he would come over to "make sure she was alright".

Phone records showed Leslie called Ms Reid around 150 times over a seven week period until the mum-of-two eventually changed her number.

'Terminal cancer'

Ms Reid told the court: "I was worried that he would never ever stop contacting me.

"I just felt completely stressed and worried, but also Jim told me he had terminal cancer so I felt like a pretty terrible person because I felt like no matter what he had done, I was turning my back on someone who had literally weeks to live."

On May 12, a phone call was made to Jonathan Harvey funeral directors by a man claiming to be Debra's son Michael asking them to collect his mother's body from the house.

The recording of the phone call was played to the court and Debra said it was Leslie's voice.

Dad-of-one Leslie said he was "in a dark hole" at the time having suffered a bereavement in 2014.

He said he was "absolutely disgusted" at his behaviour - but denied being the person who made the phone call to funeral directors.

Sheriff Martin Jones QC deferred sentence until next month and told Leslie a prison sentence is "likely".