Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A total of 12 fire engines were at the scene

A firefighter was injured as he tackled a blaze at an Indian restaurant in Glasgow.

The alarm was raised at the Kebabish Grill on Victoria Road, Govanhill, at 14:45 on Thursday.

Residents were evacuated as the fire started spreading to flats above.

A firefighter was taken to hospital for treatment for non life-threatening injuries. The fire service said crews also rescued a women from a third floor flat.

Ten fire appliances and two aerial appliances were sent to the scene, near the junction with Kingarth Street.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "One female casualty was rescued from a third floor flat using a high-reach ladder and handed into the care of paramedics.

"Crews left the scene at 5.58am after ensuring the area was made safe."