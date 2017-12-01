Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Ross Monaghan was shot after dropping his children off at school

A second man has been cleared of attempted murder after a shooting at a primary school in Glasgow.

Martyn Fitzsimmons, 37, was accused of being involved in an attack on Ross Monaghan at St George's school in Penilee in January.

Prosecutors accepted his not guilty plea to the allegation.

Another man, Mark Richardson, was last week cleared of involvement in the shooting.

At the High Court in Glasgow, Fitzsimmons pled guilty to two firearms charges as well as concealing criminal property.

He is due back in court next year.

Three other men are due to go on trial later this month to face a number of allegations, including being involved in a five-year campaign of organised crime.

David Sell, 49, Barry O'Neill, 37, and Steven McArdle, 33, deny all accusations.