Firefighters tackle blaze at house in Clydebank
- 24 December 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Firefighters have extinguished a blaze at a house in Clydebank.
Three fire appliances, police officers and an ambulance crew were sent to the scene in Vanguard Street shortly after 15:00.
A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the incident was over by 16:03.
Police Scotland said the emergency services were still at the scene and inquiries were ongoing. It is not known whether anyone was hurt.