Firefighters have extinguished a blaze at a house in Clydebank.

Three fire appliances, police officers and an ambulance crew were sent to the scene in Vanguard Street shortly after 15:00.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the incident was over by 16:03.

Police Scotland said the emergency services were still at the scene and inquiries were ongoing. It is not known whether anyone was hurt.