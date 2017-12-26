Image caption The incident happened in the Springburn area of the city

Police are attempting to trace two men who were seen leaving a block of flats in Glasgow shortly after gunshots were reported on Christmas Day.

Officers received a report of a firearm being discharged in a common close in Carron Place at 17:35 on Monday.

Two men were seen leaving the block immediately afterwards, with police saying it is "vital" that they are found.

No-one was hurt, and police are still attempting to establish a motive.

But they said the incident did not appear to have been linked to any particular organised crime group.

The street was cordoned off overnight which investigations continued.

Det Insp John Morrison of Maryhill CID said: "This type of reckless and violent behaviour will not be tolerated and it is absolutely imperative that we trace the individuals involved.

"Many people will have been enjoying Christmas Day within their homes at the time of the incident and I would ask anyone who heard or saw anything suspicious to please get in touch."

Additional police patrols will be carried out in the area to provide reassurance for local residents.