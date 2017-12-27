Firefighters helped 10 people out of a block of flats after a blaze broke out in the early hours of the morning.

The alarm was raised at about 02:00 on Wednesday after a first floor property in Craigmillar Road, Glasgow, went up in flames.

Residents were escorted out of the building and were looked after by paramedics.

Some people were treated for minor smoke inhalation but no-one needed hospital treatment.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said 35 firefighters and six appliances tackled the blaze. It is not yet known how the fire started, but it is not believed to have been suspicious.