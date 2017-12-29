Image copyright Google Image caption The fire broke out in a ground floor flat in George Street, near Maxwellton Street

Police have renewed their appeal for information after a suspicious fire at a flat in Paisley earlier this month.

A 51-year-old man remains in a serious condition in hospital following the blaze in a ground floor property in George Street on Monday 18 December.

The flat where the fire broke out, at about 20:55, was empty but the man was among three residents from the block who were taken to hospital.

A six-year-old boy and another man were treated for smoke inhalation.

A number of other residents were evacuated as a precaution but have been allowed to return to their homes.

Det Insp David Wagstaff, of Paisley CID, said: "Officers have been working to establish exactly what happened and have been carrying out searches and speaking to neighbours in an effort to trace the person responsible for the fire.

"Whilst there may have been no-one in the flat that was targeted, this irresponsible and thoughtless act has resulted in a neighbour being seriously ill in hospital.

"We now know from CCTV footage that there were a number of people in the area prior to the fire taking place and may have seen something, no matter how insignificant it may have seemed at the time, which could help us in our enquiries.

"Think back, were on you on or in the area of George Street just before 2100 hours on that night - perhaps you were out for an evening walk with your dog, or making your way home?"

Anyone who saw someone running from the flat or acting suspiciously in the area has been urged to contact police.