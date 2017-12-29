Police are hunting two men who robbed a shop in Shotts in North Lanarkshire after forcing their way in as a staff member was closing up.

It happened at the premises on Sandvale Place at about 22:15 on Thursday.

The men, who were wearing balaclavas, threatened the 41-year-old woman. They escaped with a four-figure sum of cash after being disturbed by a witness who had heard a noise.

Detectives said the woman was "devastated and shaken".

The suspects left by the back door turning right past a car wash, left onto Main Street and then onto Station Road.

They were both dressed in black, wearing balaclavas with their hoods up. One was wearing gloves and had white trainers on.

Officers have been checking CCTV and conducting door-to-door inquiries.

Det Con Jacqui McCann said: "This robbery has left a woman, who was simply getting ready to go home from her work, devastated and shaken.

"We now know the rough direction that the two suspects made off in after the incident, and also believe there was a silver car in the area at the time although it is unknown if it is connected.

"We would appeal to anyone who may have seen anything or have any information that can help us trace these two men to come forward and contact us."