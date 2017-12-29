Image copyright Scotrail Image caption The landslip which is causing disruption to rail services

Rail passengers are facing hours of disruption after a landslip in Ayrshire.

The incident in Kilkerran between Girvan and Ayr has closed that section of the line until at least 22:00 on Friday.

ScotRail has apologised to commuters.

Services between Ayr and Girvan, Glasgow Central and Girvan, Kilmarnock and Girvan and Glasgow Central and Stranraer via Kilmarnock will all be cancelled, delayed or revised.

The company has organised replacement bus services between Ayr and Stranraer and Girvan and Kilmarnock.

A ScotRail spokesman said: "We are sorry that you have been delayed today.

"Don't forget to keep a hold of your ticket and make a claim if you have been delayed over 30 minutes by visiting ScotRail.co.uk/delay-repay."