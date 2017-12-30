Eleven arrested at Old Firm match

Image copyright PA Image caption The Old Firm derby resulted in a 0-0 draw at Celtic Park

Eleven people have been arrested following the final Old Firm derby of 2017.

Police Scotland said the arrests concerned reports of sectarian behaviour, breach of the peace and consumption of alcohol.

The force said all of the arrests were made in and around Celtic Park.

Inquiries are also continuing into reports that a number of items were thrown at police before and after the game, which ended in a 0-0 draw.

A police spokesman said: "Officers continue to conduct inquiries in respect of a number of items which were thrown at police officers during the fan march to the stadium and immediately after the game.

"This type of behaviour will not be tolerated, police officers are in attendance at these games to protect the public and keep people safe."

Police said they would be reviewing CCTV in an effort to identify and arrest those involved in throwing objects at police.