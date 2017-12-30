Arrests after drugs found in M74 van

Image copyright Google Image caption The van was stopped on the M74 near Abington in South Lanarkshire

Three people have been arrested after police seized more than £600,000 worth of drugs.

Police acting on intelligence stopped a Transit van on the northbound carriageway of the M74, near to Junction 13 at Abington, at about 16:00 on Friday.

They found about 20kg of what is believed to be herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of £300,000.

Two men, aged 21 and 43, have been arrested over the seizure.

Officers acting under warrant also searched a property in Albion Street, Coatbridge, in North Lanarkshire and discovered more than 3kg of what is thought to be cocaine worth an estimated £325,000.

A 46-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with alleged drugs offences.

The three people are expected to appear at Lanark Sheriff Court in the coming days.