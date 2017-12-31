Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened about a mile from the A85 junction at Cladich, Dalmally

A 16-year-old boy is in a serious condition in hospital after a road crash in Argyll and Bute.

Police said the teenager was a passenger in a Vauxhall Astra which collided with a Ford Grand C-Max on the A819 at about 14:00 on Saturday.

A 48-year-old man, a 41-year-old woman and an 18-year-old woman, all travelling in the Astra, were also taken to hospital.

Their condition is described as stable. The driver of the Ford was uninjured.

Police said the crash between the northbound Astra and the southbound Ford happened about a mile and a half from the junction with the A85, near to Cladich, Dalmally.

'Cause of crash'

The 48-year-old driver of the Astra was taken by ambulance to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley, where he is receiving treatment.

His 16-year-old passenger was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where staff described his condition as serious.

The 46-year-old female passenger of the Astra is also being treated at the same hospital.

The 18-year-old woman was taken by ambulance to Lorn and Islands Hospital in Oban.

The crash resulted in the road being closed while accident investigators examined the scene.

PC Christopher Leitch appealed for information. He said: "The investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing and I would ask any witnesses or anyone with information to contact us."