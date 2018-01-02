Glasgow & West Scotland

Driver and passenger seriously hurt in Ayrshire crash

  • 2 January 2018
A737 Image copyright Google
Image caption The collision happened on the A737 in Dalry

Two people are in a serious condition in hospital after a road crash in Ayrshire.

A 24-year-old man was driving a Peugeot panel van southbound on the A737, Saltcoats Road in Dalry when it appeared to lose control.

It hit a Smart Forfour car being driven northbound by an 80-year-old man.

He and his 70-year-old passenger are in a serious condition in Crosshouse Hospital - the van driver has been released after treatment.

The collision happened about 11:10 on the morning of Hogmanay.

Police are looking for any witnesses who might have seen what happened.

