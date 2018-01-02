Glasgow & West Scotland

Divers recover body from River Kelvin

  • 2 January 2018
Queen Margaret Bridge Image copyright Google

Police divers have recovered a man's body from a river in the west end of Glasgow.

The emergency services had been alerted at about 13:00 when a body was spotted in the River Kelvin.

They were called to an area close to Queen Margaret Bridge.

The man has not been identified but his death is not thought to be suspicious.

