Divers recover body from River Kelvin
- 2 January 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police divers have recovered a man's body from a river in the west end of Glasgow.
The emergency services had been alerted at about 13:00 when a body was spotted in the River Kelvin.
They were called to an area close to Queen Margaret Bridge.
The man has not been identified but his death is not thought to be suspicious.