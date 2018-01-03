Image copyright Google Image caption The ATM is next The Forge's main entrance

A security guard was attacked with a machete and robbed as he loaded a bank ATM in the east end of Glasgow.

Police said two men targeted the 60-year-old at the Santander machine outside The Forge shopping centre.

The G4S guard was approached from behind and struck on the hand with the machete as his cash box, which contained over £20,000, was stolen.

The suspects escaped in a stolen blue Skoda Fabia which was later found burnt out in Inverleith Street.

'Violent and premeditated'

Det Insp Alasdair Barlow urged anyone with information about the robbery, which happened on Duke Street at 19:55 on Tuesday, to come forward.

He said: "This was a violent and premeditated attack and it is vital that we trace the two despicable individuals involved.

"Officers will be at the scene today conducting door to door inquiries as well as examining CCTV footage to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"The incident occurred near to the cinema and there would have been members of the public in and around the shopping centre at the time."

Stolen vehicle

He also said the stolen estate car used as the getaway vehicle is a key part of the investigation.

Det Insp Barlow added: "I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area of Inverleith Street shortly after the robbery took place, who may have noticed a blue Skoda Fabia or two men acting suspiciously, to come forward."

The security guard was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary and is in a stable condition awaiting surgery.

Police said the first suspect, who was carrying the machete, is white, 6ft tall and was wearing a light grey zipper, black trousers and black trainers.

His accomplice is white, 6ft 1in tall and was wearing a black jacket with the hood up, grey tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

'Vicious attack'

Duncan Watson, area risk consultant for G4S Cash Solutions, said: "On Tuesday 2 January, one of our cash crews was the victim of a vicious attack during a routine service at Parkhead Forge Shopping Centre in Glasgow.

"One of the crew members suffered an injury to his hand.

"He is currently in a stable condition, awaiting surgery.

"We are working closely with Police Scotland and I would urge anyone who may have been nearby and seen this attack to get in touch with the police or dial 101 so that those behind this attacked can be brought to justice."