Image caption ACC Higgins has previously denied any wrongdoing

Assistant Chief Constable Bernard Higgins is now being investigated over allegations of misconduct and gross misconduct, it has emerged.

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) was already probing criminal allegations against Mr Higgins, who was suspended in November.

But having assessed separate, anonymous claims about his conduct, Pirc has now launched a second investigation.

Mr Higgins, one of four officers suspended, has denied any wrongdoing.