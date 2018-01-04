Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police released two CCTV images of the suspect

Detectives have released CCTV images of a man they want to trace in connection with an incident involving two girls.

The friends, both 16, were approached on Allison Street, Govanhill, Glasgow, about 23:00 on 1 April last year.

The Crown Office approved publication of the images, but no details have been disclosed about the incident.

Police Scotland described the man as Eastern European, between 18 and 20, 5ft 7in, of slim build and with dark brown hair.

It was cropped at the sides and long on top.

He was wearing a light-coloured hooded top with a dark T-shirt, dark jogging bottoms and white Nike football boots.

Det Con Lyn Stewart said: "I would appeal to anyone who recognises the man in the image to please come forward as we believe he may be able to help with our investigation."