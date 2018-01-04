Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Thomas Keenan was last seen at an Esso garage on 21 November

A body believed to be that of a missing 21-year-old man has been found in a Glasgow canal.

Thomas Keenan has been missing since 21 November 2017, when he was last seen at an Esso service station on Maryhill Road in Glasgow.

The body was found at about 12:50 in the Forth and Clyde canal in Maryhill.

Formal identification is yet to take place but police believe it is Mr Keenan, and his family have been informed.

Police say there are no suspicious circumstances around the death.

Mr Keenan was described as being in a "very confused sate" when last seen.