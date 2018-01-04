Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on the A759 near Dundonald

A woman has died after her car crashed into a tree in Ayrshire.

The 39-year-old was driving a Ford Fiesta on the A759 between Troon and Dundonald at 05:20 on Thursday.

Police said it appeared the vehicle lost control near the road's Auchans junction and struck a tree.

The road was closed and emergency services attended but they were unable to save the woman who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Scotland have asked for any witnesses to come forward.

A full report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.