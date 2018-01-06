Image copyright Google Image caption The accident occurred in Main Street, Cambuslang

A biker has died following a collision with a car in South Lanarkshire.

The 49-year-old was killed when his BMW 1000 RR motorcycle collided with a Vauxhall Adam in Main Street, Cambuslang, on Friday at about 16:15.

Emergency services attended, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was uninjured.

The road was closed for about six hours while police carried out investigations. Police have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.