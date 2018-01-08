A man who raped a 14-year-old girl at a house in South Lanarkshire has been jailed for eight years.

Graham Findlay, 33, had denied the attack which took place in Hamilton in August 2016.

He was also convicted at the High Court in Glasgow of communicating indecently with another teenage girl as well as engaging in sexual activity with her in 2015.

Judge Michael O'Grady QC branded the crimes "despicable".

He told Findlay: "It is a statement of the obvious that you have been convicted of an appalling course of conduct.

"It is abundantly clear that you have a predilection to prey on young women.

"You accept no responsibility and show no remorse."

Findlay, of Hamilton, will be supervised for a further two years on his release.

Louise Arrol, defending, told the court: "A position of denial is maintained."

The advocate added that Findlay's partner was standing by him despite the offences.

She said: "He continues to be in a relationship and has contact with her while in custody."