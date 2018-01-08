Image caption Birkwood Castle is a former psychiatric hospital

A Scottish castle dubbed one of the most haunted places in the UK has been put up for sale after the company which owned it went into administration.

Birkwood Castle in Lesmahagow, South Lanarkshire, was being redeveloped ahead of its launch as a luxury hotel.

The £80m development was also due to include holiday chalets and a village with more than 150 homes.

Former owners, residents and staff have claimed the 17th Century Gothic castle is stalked by ghosts.

They are said to include a cigar-smoking spirit and the ghost of a man stabbed through the throat.

The castle's owners, Birkwood Estates, received planning permission for the site before administrators Johnston Carmichael were appointed.

The new hotel was scheduled to open in spring 2019, and buyers are now being sought to take the site forward.