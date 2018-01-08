Two men have gone on trial accused of modern slavery and human trafficking.

The High Court in Glasgow heard Robert McPhee and John Miller held three men in "slavery or servitude" at a site in Shotts, North Lanarkshire.

Prosecutors said the men were kept in squalid conditions and forced to carry out work for little or no pay.

Mr McPhee and Mr Miller, along with two other men, James and Stewart McPhee, have denied all of the charges against them.

Between them, they face a total of 30 charges including violence, intimidation, abduction and detaining victims against their will.

The trial before Lady Stacey is expected to last four weeks.