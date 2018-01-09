A 41-year-old man has told a human trafficking trial how he was "sold" as a teenager by a man he worked for.

James Keith said he lived in caravans and a truck with no toilet facilities while working for Robert McPhee.

He told the High Court in Glasgow he fled but was found and beaten before being sold to Mr McPhee's son James.

Mr McPhee and three other men deny a total of 30 charges including violence, intimidation, abduction and detaining victims against their will.

Mr Keith said he was 16 when he worked for Mr McPhee, mono-blocking and tarring driveways around Shotts, North Lanarkshire.

The court heard that after he was sold to James McPhee, he was told he could leave if he paid "several grand".

