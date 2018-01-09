Man dies after being found lying face down in loch
The boss of an oyster firm has died after he was found face down in a loch at low tide.
Police Scotland confirmed the alarm was raised at Loch Creran, near Benderloch, on Sunday afternoon.
The Oban Volunteer Coastguard Team and the UK Coastguard's Prestwick-based Rescue helicopter responded to the initial 999 call.
Hugo Vajk, 62, was airlifted to Oban Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Mr Vajk ran the Caledonian Oyster Co Ltd with his wife, Judith.
A police spokeswoman said: "Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident."