Holidaymakers have launched a compensation bid against Jet2 after an airport bus crash in Tenerife.

Passengers from a Glasgow flight suffered fractured limbs and cuts from broken glass during the collision.

It happened when a truck carrying concrete pillars crashed into the side of a transfer bus as it ferried passengers to the terminal last month.

Jet2 said it had not been notified of any formal proceedings but added it would be "inappropriate" to comment.

To date 12 people have sought advice from Digby Brown Solicitors but it is thought there were many more injured who may consider legal action.

'Harrowing incident'

Mark Gibson, partner at Digby Brown, said: "This was a harrowing incident for the passengers - those affected included elderly passengers or families with small children.

"Dozens were left with significant physical injuries while others are still suffering from mental trauma of being involved in a significant traffic collision.

"It has emerged in our investigations that some passengers, despite nursing multiple injuries, were reluctant to seek medical help as they were fearful about the upfront cost of medical care.

"Clearly this had a significant impact on their ability to enjoy holidays that they had been looking forward to for some time."

About 150 people were on the Jet2 flight which had just landed at Tenerife South after arriving from Glasgow on 7 December.

Mr Gibson added: "The civil claims are made possible against Jet2, without the need to sue abroad, due to an International Treaty called the Montreal Convention which provides that an airline is responsible for the safety and welfare of passengers until they have completed the disembarkation process.

"We are now pursuing a number of civil claims against Jet2 with the view of securing fair settlement for these holidaymakers."

A Jet2 spokeswoman said: "We have not been notified of any formal proceedings, however it would be inappropriate for us to make any comment in light of these details."