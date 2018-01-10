Image copyright Google Image caption A black shaggy dog attacked a nine-year-old girl while she was walking near Croy Shore

A nine-year-old girl is recovering from surgery after being bitten by a dog in Ayrshire.

She was walking with her mother on Croy Shore in Maybole on Friday 5 January when a black shaggy dog ran towards her, bit her on the leg and ran off.

Her mother dressed the wound at home but the injury required surgery two days later.

Police Scotland appealed to anyone who witnessed the attack or saw the dog in the area at the time to come forward.

The girl was taken to Ayr Hospital on Sunday after the injury worsened and she was then transferred to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock, where she underwent surgery.

Her condition was described as stable.

PC Jamie Dunlop from Ayr Police Station said: "The mother and daughter did not recognise the dog from being on the beach before and it is vital that anyone with information that could assist our enquiries comes forward."