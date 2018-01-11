M8 multi-vehicle crash causes delays

Image copyright Getty Images

At least one person has been taken to hospital after a crash involving five vehicles on the M8 in Lanarkshire in heavy fog.

Police said the accident happened at Junction 6, Newhouse, at about 06:20 and resulted in one man being taken by ambulance from the scene for treatment.

The crash resulted in major delays eastbound to traffic on the route, which links Glasgow and Edinburgh.

It took until after 08:00 to remove debris and fully reopen the route.

That resulted in 40-minute delays for commuters with traffic queuing back to Shawhead Junction.