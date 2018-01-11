Image caption The court was told John Anderson worked for James McPhee

An alleged victim in a slavery case has told a jury he was terrified of a man he worked for.

John Anderson was giving evidence at the trial of four men who face a total of 30 charges.

Mr Anderson said he was homeless in 1998 when he was offered casual labouring work by one of the accused, James McPhee.

Mr McPhee, and co-accused Robert McPhee, Steven McPhee and John Miller deny the charges against them.

The allegations span from 1992 to 2016.

Beaten and throttled

Mr Anderson, who was given accommodation on a caravan site, worked blocking driveways. But although he was given food he was not paid regularly.

Mr Anderson told the jury: "At the start it wasn't too bad. I was homeless. I had nowhere else to go."

But after a few months he said James McPhee was violent towards him "whenever he was unhappy" which was "most of the time."

The witness also said he was hit on the back of the head, beaten with a belt and struck with a pick axe handle.

He said James McPhee also punched, kicked and throttled him.

'No choice'

Mr Anderson said he lost count of the number of times he was struck on the back of the head but claimed he was too scared to leave.

On one occasion he ran away with another labourer to Paisley, Renfrewshire, but James McPhee and his brother Steven found him hiding in a wardrobe.

The witness was then taken to a caravan site in Bathgate, West Lothian.

Mr Anderson told the court: "I had no choice, I didn't want to go back."

Asked why he had no choice, the witness replied: "I didn't want any of my family getting hurt.

"It was said if I didn't go back with them everybody would get it."

The trial continues.