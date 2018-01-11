Image caption The attack happened outside a house party in Atholl Place, Linwood.

A teenage girl was raped in the early hours of New Year's Day after she left a house party.

Police Scotland said the 16-year-old has been left "traumatised" by the attack which happened in the Linwood area of Renfrewshire.

The victim was approached by two men in the early hours of 1 January outside the party in Atholl Place.

One of the men then subjected her to a serious sex assault before the pair ran off.

'Despicable individual'

Det Insp Ian Ross said: "Prior to the incident the victim had been bringing in the New Year at a house party with her friends, all of whom were inside when it happened.

"She has been left traumatised by the ordeal and it is absolutely vital that we trace the despicable individual responsible.

"Many residents in Atholl Place will have still been awake celebrating the start of 2018 at the time of the incident and I would ask anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious, or noticed two young men matching the descriptions, to please get in touch."

The attacker was wearing a green/blue hooded top, thought to be a camouflage design.

His friend was wearing a dark coloured jacket and a light blue polo top.

Both had local accents.

'Horrendous experience'

Det Insp Ross also urged the second man to examine his own conscience.

He added: "I would also appeal directly to the companion of the young man involved to come forward and report what he knows to the police.

"The victim has been through a horrendous experience which she will have to live with for the rest of her life.

"The person responsible has no place in our community and must be arrested as soon as possible.

"Whilst concerning, I would like to reassure the local community that this is an isolated incident and our specialist officers will do everything they can to find the perpetrator and bring him to justice."