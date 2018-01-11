Image copyright Spindrift Photo Agency Image caption Christopher Taylor has been found guilty of careless driving

A driver has been found guilty of killing a grandmother in a "catastrophic" crash on a notorious accident blackspot.

Christopher Taylor ploughed head-on into the car of Yvonne Shann after he tried to overtake another vehicle.

The 56-year-old had to be cut free from her Citroen and died just over a week later in hospital.

The tragedy happened on the rural A816 Lochgilphead to Oban road on 30 December, 2015.

Taylor had a young child in his Peugeot at the time.

The 30-year-old now faces jail after he was found guilty of causing the death by careless driving.

Taylor, of Rothesay, Isle of Bute, will learn his fate next month.

'Not careful and competent'

The High Court in Glasgow heard how the crash happened at night on the "twisty and windy" road.

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A816 Lochgilphead to Oban road

Jurors heard that a driver in front of Taylor "knew something was going to happen" when he went to overtake him.

The motorist feared the worst and "held his steering wheel a lot tighter" as Taylor smashed into Mrs Shann's car.

The court was told the crash happened in a "split second" and that "the noise was terrible".

It was also heard that Mrs Shann - who lived in Oban - could have done "nothing" to avoid being hit.

The mother-of-three died on 11 January 2016 at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley, Renfrewshire.

Taylor - who lived in Ardrishaig, Argyll at the time - accepted being responsible for the accident.

In her closing speech to the jury, prosecutor Jane Farquharson said what happened had been a "catastrophic error" on Taylor's part.

She added he had not been a "careful and competent" motorist that night.

Taylor had gone on trial accused of causing death by dangerous driving before being convicted of the reduced charge.

Taylor will be sentenced on 7 February in Livingston.

Lord Beckett continued bail and banned him from the road.