A drug user who preyed on vulnerable older women has been jailed for seven years.

Alan Lynn, 33, attacked two pensioners in broad daylight and robbed them of their handbags, the High Court in Livingston heard.

He also robbed the home of a woman while she was in hospital and he tried to take jewellery from the house of a 94-year-old dementia sufferer.

After a trial lasting five days, a jury found him guilty of eight charges.

The court was told that Lynn pushed a 67-year-old woman to the ground in Motherwell in June 2016 and stole her handbag in full view of CCTV cameras.

The woman's kneecap was shattered as a result of his attack and she had to spend four days in hospital.

Lynn, whose address was given as Addiewell Prison, West Lothian, also targeted a 79-year-old woman in New Stevenson, North Lanarkshire, in May 2017.

She suffered a split head after Lynn ran into her on his bike and knocked her down before robbing her.

Broken hip

When he walked into the home of a 94-year-old woman's home in Holytown, Motherwell, on 17 May last year, he tried to leave with his pockets crammed with jewellery.

But the dementia patient's carer caught Lynn coming down the stairs and dragged the valuables from his pockets as he tried to escape, the jury heard.

In a fourth theft, Lynn ransacked a house which was lying empty because the pensioner who lived there had been taken to hospital with a broken hip.

He stole jewellery, a television and other electrical items.

He was caught after he sent a friend to sell gold for him at a pawn shop and police found stolen items at a flat where he was staying.

Jurors returned unanimous verdicts, finding Lynn guilty of the seven most serious charges and a majority verdict convicting him of carrying a knife in public.

Passing sentence, Judge Lord Arthurson highlighted Lynn's long list of previous convictions for similar offences.

He added: "It's plain to me you present a significant risk of harm to the public and only a substantial custodial sentence is appropriate."