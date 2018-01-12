Image copyright Jamie Mac Image caption The emergency services were called late on Thursday

A man has been critically injured following an explosion at a row of shops in Yoker.

Police were called to the incident in the west of Glasgow at about 23:40 on Thursday. Reports said an ATM at Premier Stores on Glasgow Road had been blown up.

The 51-year-old man was found at the scene. He was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

Police said another man was seen running away from the area.

An investigation is under way and officers have asked anyone with information to contact them.

Det Insp Fiona Macarthur said: "Inquiries are at a very early stage to establish the full circumstances and officers are currently examining CCTV as well as speaking to local businesses and residents.

"One line of inquiry is that two men were attempting to steal the ATM and one of them has been injured in the process.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area late last night and saw or heard anything suspicious to please get in touch."