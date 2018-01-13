Image copyright Google

A 71-year-old man has died after running to the aid of his wife who was being robbed at a shop in Ayrshire.

Police said the robbery happened at Wylie's Newsagent in Springdale Street in Saltcoats at about 15:40 on Friday.

A man entered the store and threatened the 63-year-old shop worker with a knife before demanding money and fleeing with a small amount of cash.

It is understood the worker's husband heard about the robbery and ran to the shop, where he collapsed.

He was taken to Crosshouse Hospital, but pronounced dead a short time later.

Police said the woman was uninjured but left very distressed.

A post-mortem examination to determine his cause of the 71-year-old man's death is due to take place and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal's office.

The suspect who robbed the shop is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a blue rain jacket with the hood up, blue jeans and a black scarf covering his face.