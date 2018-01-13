Man, 44, arrested over Steven 'Bonzo' Daniel murder bid
A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a knife attack on Steven "Bonzo" Daniel in Glasgow last year.
Police said the man was detained after an intelligence-led operation in the Kent area.
It follows the attempted murder of Mr Daniel, 37, in Craighall Road, in the Port Dundas area, on 18 May 2017.
The 44-year-old man is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.
Five men have already appeared in court in connection with the attack on Mr Daniel.