A 37-year-old man is in a critical condition in hospital after being found with serious facial injuries in a street in Renfrew.

Emergency services were called to the scene in the town's Wilson Street, at its junction with Houston Street, at about 01:10.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said they were unsure whether the man had been assaulted or sustained his injuries from falling.

Officers have appealed for witnesses.

Det Insp Louise Harvie, at Paisley CID, said: "I appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of Wilson St around 01:00 hrs this morning and perhaps witnessed some activity there to contact police immediately.

"I especially need to speak to three men who were standing outside the motorbike shop in Dunlop Street around this time as they may have information that could assist our inquiries."