Police investigating a newsagent robbery in Ayrshire have said they are keen to trace the driver of a white BMW seen in the area at the time.

A 71-year-old man died after running to the aid of his wife who was being robbed in Wylie's Newsagent in Saltcoats on Friday afternoon.

Detectives want the driver of a BMW 2 Series Active Tourer to contact them.

Officers are also trying to find two people seen separately on Springvale Street.

At about 15:40 on Friday, a man entered the store and threatened the 63-year-old shop worker with a knife before demanding money and fleeing with a small amount of cash.

It is understood the worker's husband heard about the robbery and ran to the shop, where he collapsed. He died later in Crosshouse hospital.

Witness appeal

Det Sgt Martin Prendergast from Saltcoats CID said: "From local enquiries we have established that a white BMW 2 Series Active Tourer was in the area around the time of the incident and I would ask the driver to please get in touch.

"Two people were also seen separately in the vicinity of Springvale Street and I would appeal to both of them to contact the police.

"The first person is described as wearing a navy hoodie with the hood up, a black jacket, blue jeans and was carrying a grey rucksack.

"It is unclear whether this person is male or female.

"The second person is a woman who was wearing a brown jacket, black trousers and had a black bag on her shoulders.

Police are also still looking for the main suspect who was described as white, 5ft 8in tall, with a medium build.

He was wearing a blue rain jacket with the hood up, blue jeans and a black scarf covering his face.