Image caption Mr Daniel was injured in a knife attack in May 2017

A sixth man has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of Steven "Bonzo" Daniel.

Peter Bain is alleged to have carried out the attack on the 37-year-old in Glasgow's Port Dundas on 18 May last year.

Mr Bain, 44, appeared in private at Glasgow Sheriff Court where he made no plea or declaration.

He was remanded in custody ahead of a full committal hearing next week.

Andrew Sinclair, 30, Michael Bennett, 30, Robert Bennett, 27, Brian Ferguson, 35 and John Hardie, 34, appeared in court last year charged with attempting to murder Mr Daniel.