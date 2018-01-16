Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found in Wilson Street in Renfrew

Police are treating an assault on a man in Renfrew on Sunday as attempted murder.

The 37-year-old was discovered with serious facial injuries in Wilson Street at about 01:10 on Sunday.

He remains in a critical condition at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Officers said it was unclear if the man's injuries were the result of a fall or an attack but now believe he was assaulted by another man.

Det Insp Nathan Calderwood said: "We now have information to suggest that the 37-year-old man sustained his severe injuries after being assaulted by one man and it is vital that we trace the person responsible.

"We previously appealed for three men who were seen standing outside the motorbike shop in Dunlop Street around this time to contact police and I can confirm that they have done so.

"I now would like to speak to a man who was seen about 12:20 on Sunday 14 January walking from Houston Street, into Wilson Street and towards Renfrew Town Hall.

"It is vital that this man contacts police immediately as he may be able to provide crucial information that could assist our inquiries."