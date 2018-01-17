Image copyright Google Image caption Police swooped on the flat on Dervaig Street on Tuesday afternoon

Two men have been arrested after detectives recovered cannabis with a street value of £250,000 from a flat in Glasgow.

Officers targeted the property in Dervaig Street in the east end of the city at about 14:00 on Tuesday.

Police Scotland confirmed two men, aged 31 and 42, were arrested in connection with the swoop, near Parkhead Hospital.

The pair, who were remanded in custody, are expected to appear before Glasgow Sheriff Court.