Image copyright Ashgill Care Home Image caption Annie Wallace died on 23 December

About 100 strangers joined politicians, soldiers, firefighters and police officers at the funeral of a 103-year-old widow who died with no family.

Residents in Milton, Glasgow, defied icy conditions to pay their respects to Annie Wallace.

The remarkable show of community spirit came after a minister launched an appeal to honour the pensioner, who died on 23 December.

Four soldiers from the 32 Royal Signal regiment acted as pallbearers.

Rev Rowe, who visited Ms Wallace hours before she died, delivered the eulogy at Colston Milton Parish Church.

'Absolute gem'

He said: "Annie has always loved singing and I can say with confidence that she was still singing the day that she died, and I rather suspect there was not a day in the last 100 years when she didn't sing.

"She told me how she was singing in the church choir, and the choirmaster was telling them to roll their 'rrrrs', she laughed out loud as she said, 'I thought he said roll your arse', and she duly obliged.

"Annie was 103 years old when she died, and I have no doubt that she is in heaven - forever young, forever her beautiful gentle, fun and positive character."

Ms Wallace's funeral would have been attended by a handful of people until Rev Rowe's public appeal which prompted an overwhelming reaction.

He said: "It's not about me, it's about how people in the community are kind and good and willing to go the extra mile.

"Annie was an easy person to love, she was an absolute gem but most people here did not even know her.

"It's Milton at its best."

Community united

Community campaigner Alex O'Kane helped Rev Rowe spread the word.

He said: "It was humbling and inspiring to see so many strangers to turn up for Annie."

During the service, a video of Ms Wallace was played.

Then aged 95, she cracked jokes and told stories about her life, as part of a local arts project.

When it ended, there was spontaneous outbreak of applause.

Also in attendance were SNP councillors Allan Gow and Jacqueline McLaren and Labour's Robert Mooney and Gary Gray, while council chiefs supplied flowers.

Insp Craig Walker, of Maryhill police station, who sent two officers, said: "I think that it's fantastic that the local community have come together to mark the life of Annie Wallace."

Ms Wallace was born in nearby Possil in April 1914 and her tram driver father James Minto volunteered for the Army that September, weeks after the outbreak of the First World War.

He survived the war and returned home but died when Ms Wallace was a child.

She worked in shops throughout her life and was married but did not have children.