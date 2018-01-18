Two fisherman are missing and one has been rescued after their boat capsized in Loch Fyne in Argyll and Bute.

Lifeboats were called out after a distress signal was received at about 18:00.

A man pulled from the water by the crew of a passing vessel told them that two other men had been aboard his 40ft boat with him when it went down.

The rescued man has been taken to hospital, where his condition is described as stable.

RNLI lifeboats from Tighnabruich, Arran and Cambeltown are on the scene, alongside the HM Coastguard Prestwick helicopter and Coastguard rescue teams from Tarbert, Kames, Inverary and Crinan.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service are also involved in the operation, while several commercial vessels are assisting.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "An extensive search of the area is being carried out and one person has been rescued from the boat.

"He has been taken to Mid Argyll Hospital, Lochgilphead, where medical staff describe his condition as stable at present.

"A joint investigation between police and the marine accident investigation branch is under way to establish the cause of the incident."