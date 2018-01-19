Image copyright PA

Glasgow City Council has confirmed that it bought the bin lorry involved in a fatal crash in the city centre in order to keep it off the road.

Six people were killed by the out-of-control truck driven by Harry Clarke in December 2014.

A fatal accident inquiry found he had lost consciousness at the wheel.

The council had leased the vehicle from a private company but said it purchased the lorry as would be "inappropriate" to put it back on the road.

Those who died in the city centre crash were Jacqueline Morton, 51, and Stephenie Tait, 29, both from Glasgow; Erin McQuade, 18, her grandparents Jack Sweeney, 68, and his 69-year-old wife Lorraine, from Dumbarton; and Gillian Ewing, 52, from Edinburgh.

Compensation case

Clarke, 60, had his driving licence revoked but was caught behind the wheel nine months after the fatal crash.

He later admitted culpable and reckless driving and in March last year he was banned from driving for three years, ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and electronically tagged for four months.

Glasgow City Council said it bought the bin lorry in April 2016 from the firm which had previously leased it the vehicle.

A spokesman said: "Our position remains the same - we feel it is inappropriate to put the vehicle back on the road."

At the weekend, it emerged that the family of crash victim Gillian Ewing had agreed an £800,000 compensation deal with the city council.

The compensation case was settled out of court last month.

The payout to Ms Ewing's daughter Robyn, 28, and six other relatives is the first by the local authority to the victims' families.