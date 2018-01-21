Man found dead in Glasgow street

Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found in Lynedoch Street

Police are investigating after a man was found dead in street in the west end of Glasgow

The man was discovered in Lynedoch Street at about 14:00 on Saturday.

The death is being treated as unexplained.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "A post mortem will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death which officers are treating as unexplained at this time. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."