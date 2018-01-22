Image copyright Facebook Image caption Przemek Krawczyk and Duncan MacDougall were on board the Nancy Glen when it sank last week

A fishermen's association has launched a fund to help recover the bodies of two men whose boat capsized on Loch Fyne.

Przemek Krawczyk and Duncan MacDougall, who both lived in Tarbert, were on board the 40ft Nancy Glen TT100 fishing vessel when it sank last Thursday.

The alarm was raised by a third man who got off the trawler before being rescued by the crew of a passing boat.

A coastal search of the loch has been carried out by local coastguard teams.

The entire Tarbert fishing fleet has also helped with the search efforts.

Now the Clyde Fishermen's Association has set up a fund aimed at recovering the men's bodies and providing support for their wives and children.

Image copyright Iain Cameron Image caption The Nancy Glen TT100 pictured in Tarbert in 2011

A spokesman said: "Fishing is more than just a political issue, it's people's lives and in this instance so many who find their world so tragically turned upside down.

"The fund hopes to raise enough to recover the men and allow their families comfort in being able to lay their loved ones to rest after such a horrible and tragic event.

"The Clyde Fishermen's Association also continues to engage with our Royal Navy and hopes they can help the recovery with their specialist deep water equipment."