Image copyright St Roch's Primary school

Rock band Mogwai have become the shirt sponsors of a primary school football team in Glasgow.

The band bought several sets of strips for youngsters at St Roch's primary in Roystonhill.

The school tweeted a picture of the young players in their new kit with the message: "They look amazing. We can't thank you enough."

Mogwai guitarist and singer Stuart Braithwaite then replied: "So happy about this."

The band formed in Glasgow in 1995 and have recorded nine albums, including last year's release Every Country's Son.

Their debut album was called Mogwai Young Team.

The school's post on Twitter prompted requests from some fans about the strips being available to buy in adult sizes.

St Roch's replied to say they were "exclusive to The Young Team of St Roch's Primary".

Image copyright St Roch's Primary School